Maximize your UIC dental benefits at College of Dentistry & Clinics

Attention UIC employees:

The UIC College of Dentistry & Clinics offers comprehensive, in-network dental coverage for UIC employees through the Quality Care Dental Plan, administered by Delta Dental of Illinois. Thanks to negotiated rates, UIC employees receive greater coverage in our student-led clinics compared to other dental providers.

As a world-class educational institution, we align your dental treatment with our evidence-based learning objectives.

Under the supervision of expert faculty dentists, our students provide the highest standard of care using the latest technology in dental treatment.

Our modern clinics are equipped with the latest technology supporting comfort, safety and long-term oral health.

New patients will receive a comprehensive oral-health examination to discuss plan options with your care provider. Because care is provided in an educational environment, appointments may be longer than a typical dental visit. Initial evaluation and treatment planning usually require two to three visits, each lasting two to three hours, and may include additional X-rays.

Conveniently located in the Illinois Medical District, clinics are open Monday through Friday, between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 4: 30 p.m.

Request a screening appointment by calling 312-996-7555 or request an appointment online.

For more information, please contact:

UIC College of Dentistry & Clinics

dentalclinics@uic.edu

https://dentistry.uic.edu/patients