May 21 campus electrical repairs

Dear students, faculty and staff,

In order to make necessary repairs to the 12,000-volt electrical line that caused a temporary outage May 6, an electrical shutdown will occur Sunday, May 21, at 10 a.m. The duration of the shutdown will vary by building location, but buildings will be affected for no more than 12 hours, and we expect all work to be completed by 10 p.m.

Buildings affected by the first phase of the shutdown, from 10 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m., are as follows:

611 – Physical Plant Building

633 – Physical Education Building

646 – Flames Athletic Building

656 – Police Station

657 – Transportation Facility

658 – South Campus Operations Building

662 – Telecom Node 4

663 – Thomas Beckham Hall

668 – Curtis Granderson Stadium

These buildings will be re-energized once repairs are completed and the cabling is tested.

The following buildings will be down from 10 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m.:

664 – Marie Robinson Hall

665 – Stukel Towers

667 – Dorin Forum

672 – 1253 S. Halsted

673 – 1309 S. Halsted

674 – 722 W. Maxwell

675 – 1333 S. Halsted

677 – Maxwell Street Parking

677A – Student Center Dining

677B – Student Center Dining

Individual buildings in this group will be brought back on line as feeders to the respective buildings are repaired, tested and isolated.

We apologize for any inconvenience this outage will cause and appreciate your patience and understanding as we make these repairs.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu