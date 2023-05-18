May 21 campus electrical repairs
Dear students, faculty and staff,
In order to make necessary repairs to the 12,000-volt electrical line that caused a temporary outage May 6, an electrical shutdown will occur Sunday, May 21, at 10 a.m. The duration of the shutdown will vary by building location, but buildings will be affected for no more than 12 hours, and we expect all work to be completed by 10 p.m.
Buildings affected by the first phase of the shutdown, from 10 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m., are as follows:
611 – Physical Plant Building
633 – Physical Education Building
646 – Flames Athletic Building
656 – Police Station
657 – Transportation Facility
658 – South Campus Operations Building
662 – Telecom Node 4
663 – Thomas Beckham Hall
668 – Curtis Granderson Stadium
These buildings will be re-energized once repairs are completed and the cabling is tested.
The following buildings will be down from 10 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m.:
664 – Marie Robinson Hall
665 – Stukel Towers
667 – Dorin Forum
672 – 1253 S. Halsted
673 – 1309 S. Halsted
674 – 722 W. Maxwell
675 – 1333 S. Halsted
677 – Maxwell Street Parking
677A – Student Center Dining
677B – Student Center Dining
Individual buildings in this group will be brought back on line as feeders to the respective buildings are repaired, tested and isolated.
We apologize for any inconvenience this outage will cause and appreciate your patience and understanding as we make these repairs.
Sincerely,
John Coronado
Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
For more information, please contact:
Sherry Krsticevic
sherylk@uic.edu
