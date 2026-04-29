May professional development webinars
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites all UIC employees to join our May professional development webinars. All sessions are virtual and free, unless otherwise noted.
Visit the HR Training Calendar to view full course descriptions and register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- The Mindset of Excellence: Redefining Customer Service – May 5, 11 a.m.
- We Are Customers to Each Other: Building a Culture of Respect and Collaboration – May 7, 11 a.m.
- Building Rapport with Customers: Skills for Meaningful Connections – May 12, 11 a.m.
- Benefits of Self Review – May 14, 1 p.m.
- Cool, Calm and Connected: Strategies for Handling Difficult Customers – May 19, 2 p.m.
- Staying Grounded: Managing Stress and Burnout in Customer-Facing Roles – May 21, 11 a.m.
- Mental Wellness in a Digital World – May 28, 11 a.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Having Development Conversations – May 5, 1 p.m.
- Setting Goals and Expectations – May 12, 1 p.m.
- Employee Performance Program Overview – May 19, 10 a.m.
- Giving and Receiving Feedback Conversations – May 21, 1 p.m.
- Writing and Delivering Performance Reviews – May 26, 1 p.m.
- Writing and Delivering Performance Improvement Plans – May 28, 1 p.m.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu