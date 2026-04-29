UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites all UIC employees to join our May professional development webinars. All sessions are virtual and free, unless otherwise noted.

Visit the HR Training Calendar to view full course descriptions and register.

Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty

Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives

Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu

For more information, please contact:

Karen Alexander

kmabry2@uic.edu