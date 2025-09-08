Measles: Help protect our campus this academic year

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Over the past few months, you may have heard about a surge in measles cases in the United States. Measles is an extremely contagious disease that is caused by a virus. This year alone, there have been over 1,300 confirmed cases of measles in the United States, a number far higher than we have seen for many years.

As we begin the new academic year, we recognize our students, faculty and staff come from across the country or have been engaged in travel, including from areas that are currently experiencing measles outbreaks such as Texas, New Mexico and Kansas. While there have been no recent cases of measles reported at UIC, it is important to recognize the symptoms of measles and understand how we, as a community, can work together to prevent its spread at UIC.

About measles

The measles virus spreads through the air very quickly and easily after an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus then can remain in the air for two hours after they leave the room. Symptoms of measles can appear seven to 14 days after coming into contact with the virus. Common symptoms include:

High fever (may spike to 104°)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and/or watery eyes

Rash (which usually emerges three to five days after symptoms begin)

The best way to prevent measles is with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Anyone who is not vaccinated is at risk of measles infection and severe complications. According to public health officials, individuals who may be protected (immune) include those who:

Have had two doses of the MMR vaccine

Have laboratory evidence of immunity (evidence of measles antibodies in your blood)

Were born before 1957

Have laboratory confirmation of having been infected with measles in the past

How to check if you are immune

The Illinois Department of Public Health requires that all incoming students who are enrolled in six or more credit hours present documented proof against measles.

If you are a continuing student, you can check your Med+Proctor or CastleBranch accounts to verify your vaccination status.

If you are an incoming student and still need to find your records, it’s recommended you first ask your doctor. Make sure to submit your immunization records as soon as possible.

Faculty and staff should also contact their primary care providers.

Additional ways of locating immunization records are available on the Office of the Registrar’s Medical Immunization Records FAQ webpage. If you need support, email phinitiatives@uic.edu.

Need a vaccine?

Individuals can receive a measles vaccine through their primary care provider and most pharmacies in the city. The vaccine is usually covered by major medical health insurance providers, but please be sure to review your policy.

Students with CampusCare can receive the MMR vaccine at no cost through the Family Medicine Center. If you are interested in obtaining an MMR vaccine through the Family Medicine Center, email phinitiatives@uic.edu.

If you are not immune and exposed to the measles virus, you should not come to campus.

Nine out of 10 individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected if not vaccinated or have other proof of immunity. As such, those who are not immune will be asked to stay home for 21 days after being exposed to monitor for symptoms of measles. If you are not immune, you may be eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis, which may help provide some protection or reduce illness severity. If exposed, be sure to contact your doctor as soon as possible for more information.

If you develop symptoms of measles, you should seek care immediately and be sure to call your health care provider before going to the office. Your doctor will need to make special arrangements to prevent exposing patients and staff in the medical office, hallways and waiting rooms.

For more information about the measles, visit the Prevent and Protect webpage or email phinitiatives@uic.edu.

Stay well, and thank you for helping us keep our campus safe and healthy.

Jon Radosta, MD

Chief Medical Officer, UI Health

Michael Ginsburg, PhD

Special Advisor to the Chancellor

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Raphael D. Florestal-Kevelier, PhD, MPH

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Campus Wellbeing, Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Public Health Initiatives

phinitiatives@uic.edu