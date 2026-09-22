Measles: Help protect our campus

Dear UIC community,

As we start the new academic year, we want to share some reminders with our community about measles. In 2026, more than 2,000 measles cases have been reported nationwide. The Illinois Department of Public Health recently announced two new measles cases in unvaccinated Illinois residents.

Knowing the signs of measles and how to prevent it can help keep our campus community healthy.

About measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through the air. Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and may include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red or watery eyes

Rash

One of the best ways to prevent measles is through the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

More than 90% of reported measles cases in 2025 and 2026 occurred in people who were not vaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, you are generally considered protected against measles if you received two doses of MMR vaccine, have laboratory evidence of immunity or prior infection, were born before 1957 or had laboratory-confirmed measles.

The Illinois Department of Public Health requires all incoming students enrolled in six or more credit hours to provide proof of measles vaccination.

Continuing students can check Med+Proctor or CastleBranch for vaccination records.

Incoming students without records should contact their healthcare provider and submit records as soon as possible.

Additional information is available on the Office of the Registrar’s Medical Immunization Records FAQ page. For assistance, contact phinitiatives@uic.edu.

Need a vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is available through healthcare providers and most pharmacies. Students with CampusCare are encouraged to visit a Chicago Department of Public Health immunization clinic or a Federally Qualified Health Center for free or low-cost vaccinations. Contact phinitiatives@uic.edu for information about upcoming on-campus vaccination clinics.

If you are exposed or have symptoms

If you are not protected against measles and believe you have been exposed, do not come to campus. Contact your healthcare provider immediately and complete a Student Assistance Request form through the Office of the Dean of Students.

If you develop measles symptoms, call your healthcare provider before visiting a clinic or office and notify university officials through the Student Assistance Request form.

For more information, visit the Prevent and Protect webpage or the health department’s Measles FAQ webpage.

Thank you for helping us keep our campus safe and healthy.

Jamar Orr

Executive Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Public Health Initiatives

phinitiatives@uic.edu