Media advisory: Mike Krzyzewski to visit UIC as part of Chair Chats series

Chicago native and legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will join University of Illinois Chicago Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda in a discussion centered on lessons of leadership and success. The event is the latest installment of UIC’s Chair Chats series, which brings well-known leaders and influential visionaries to the UIC community to explore powerful ideas for an equitable, vibrant future.

WHEN:

Monday, April 14

4 p.m.

WHERE:

Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

DETAILS:

As coach of Duke University’s men’s basketball team from 1980 to 2022, Mike Krzyzewski, widely known as “Coach K,” is one of the most accomplished basketball coaches in history, with the most NCAA Division I victories, most Final Fours and most Olympic gold medals as head coach. In 2001, he was voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He is also co-founder of the Coach K Center on Leadership and Ethics and a professor of leadership practice at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.

Born in Chicago and raised in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, Krzyzewski attended St. Helen Catholic School and Archbishop Weber High School. He’s a 1969 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he lettered in basketball for three years and served as team captain during his senior season.

Through engaging conversations on crucial issues, the Chair Chats series fosters connection and access to educational, research and clinical excellence, aligning with UIC’s mission and role in shaping the future in Chicago and beyond. A $20 contribution per ticket for non-UIC guests benefits UIC Aspire, which covers 100% of tuition and mandatory fees for incoming first-year and transfer students from Illinois families with a household income of $75,000 or less. Ticket registration has closed. Walk-ups will not be admitted.

Krzyzewski is not available for interviews. Media may cover the discussion by registering in advance with Brian Flood, bflood@uic.edu, 312-996-7681 (office) or 312-835-5432 (mobile).

Doors open at 3 p.m. Registered media may access the Dorin Forum using the door on the far right-hand side at the main entrance with the Early Access/Press Entrance sign. Proceed to the media check-in table upon arrival.