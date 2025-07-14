Media advisory: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for UIC’s Computer Design Research and Learning Center

UIC Computer Design Research and Learning Center. (Photo: Jim Young/UIC Engineering)

The University of Illinois Chicago will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open its Computer Design Research and Learning Center. The new state-of-the-art computer science facility will expand collaborative research and teaching capacity and unite a growing group of researchers and students in computer science, data science and engineering under one roof.

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 16

10 a.m. Check-in and building tours

10:45-11:30 a.m. Program

WHERE:

Computer Design Research and Learning Center

850 W. Taylor St., Chicago

DETAILS:

The Computer Design Research and Learning Center is a 135,000-square-foot building, organized around a five-story, light-filled atrium, that will provide much-needed research and learning spaces for the UIC College of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science. The department, the academic home of approximately 2,100 undergraduate students, has experienced significant growth across faculty, student enrollment and research activities over the past decade.

UIC’s cutting-edge research and innovation are showcased at the center, which features 16,000 square feet of classroom space, 21 faculty research labs and a 1,200-square-foot robotics lab. The new building is part of the UIC campus master plan and is supported by the Rebuild Illinois capital plan through a $129.8 million allocation from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees and contributions from several donors.

Event speakers will include:

Marie Lynn Miranda, UIC Chancellor

Lakesia Collins, Illinois State Senator, 5th District

TJ Edwards, Executive Director of the Illinois Capital Development Board

Lola Eniola-Adefeso, Dean of the UIC College of Engineering

Coda Richmond, UIC student majoring in computer science

Guided tours for invited guests will be available before a short speaking program. After the program, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on the brick patio at the building’s west entrance, weather permitting.

Media parking is available in Lot 5, 1135 S. Morgan St. Media planning to attend should contact Brian Flood, bflood@uic.edu, 312-835-5432.