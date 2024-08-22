Media advisory: UIC Move-In Day 2024

UIC volunteers will welcome students and families to the 2024 fall semester this week.

University of Illinois Chicago administrators, staff and student volunteers will welcome first-year students and help them move into residence halls for the fall 2024 semester.

When:

Friday, Aug. 23

(Move-in starts at 8 a.m., with the largest number of residents arriving between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Where:

Media are asked to gather at the Academic and Residential Complex, 940 W. Harrison St. (northeast corner of Harrison and Morgan streets).

Details:

About 1,360 first-year students will be living on campus this fall. Over 3,500 students will live on campus in UIC’s eight residence halls.

Before moving into campus housing, students and their families will collect keys from several designated locations and proceed to their residence halls, where volunteers provide support for “drop and go” unloading to help speed up the move-in process.

First-year students will be welcomed by volunteers, including university administrators, representatives from UIC Athletics and incoming first-year students who have completed a UIC Campus Housing program called Project Lead. Also, fellow student residents have volunteered to be part of the Flames Welcome Crew. These student volunteers and student leaders work on move-in day and throughout the week to welcome students back to campus.

Media are welcome. Media who want to cover the event should RSVP to bflood@uic.edu, 312-835-5432.