Media advisory: UIC Move-In Day 2025

UIC’s Academic and Residential Complex. (Photo: Matt Schwerin/UIC Creative and Digital Services)

University of Illinois Chicago administrators, staff and student volunteers will welcome campus housing residents and help them move into residence halls for the fall 2025 semester.

WHEN:

Thursday, Aug. 21

Move-in starts at 8:30 a.m., with the largest number of residents arriving between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Media are asked to gather at the Academic and Residential Complex, 940 W. Harrison St., on the northeast corner of Harrison and Morgan streets.

DETAILS:

UIC Campus Housing welcomes students back to campus Aug. 21-23, with day one dedicated to new residents, including first-year and transfer students. Nearly 1,400 first-year and almost 200 transfer students will live on campus this fall. UIC’s 10 residence halls will serve as the campus home to over 3,600 students. Campus housing remains a popular option for returning UIC student residents, who account for over 50% of the total campus housing population.

Before moving into campus housing, students and their families will verify room assignments and collect keys from housing staff at several designated locations. Upon arriving at their residence halls, they’ll be greeted by volunteers who support “drop and go” unloading to help speed up the move-in process.

Volunteers assisting campus housing residents will include university administrators, staff and student leaders, with the latter working move-in day and various events throughout the week to welcome students back to campus and celebrate the start of a new academic year.

Media are welcome to cover the Aug. 21 move-in day. Those who plan to attend should RSVP to Brian Flood at bflood@uic.edu, 312-835-5432.

Media may access Lot 9, 501 S. Morgan St., which serves as a drop-off location for new student residents and their families at the Academic and Residential Complex. Due to heavy use, available spots may be limited and are not guaranteed. Alternative locations for media parking include the Vernon Park Place or Morgan Street cul-de-sacs located south of the Harrison and Morgan intersection, or the Harrison Street Parking Structure, 1100 W. Harrison St., the nearest public parking site to the Academic and Residential Complex.