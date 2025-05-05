Meet 4 inspiring grads ready to make their mark

Among the 6,161 UIC students who will receive their degrees at commencement ceremonies this week are four whose hard work, spirit and dedication to improving the world around them inspire others. Their stories exemplify the opportunities for learning, growth and building community at UIC.

Watch the video of all spring 2025 Inspiring graduates and hear why UIC was the right choice for them. Then read about each, their experience at UIC and where they plan to go from here.

Jake Hulbert will earn his Juris Doctor degree this week, then take the Illinois Bar Exam. Since high school, he’s dreamed of becoming a lawyer, a desire strengthened with the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision on same-sex marriage. “That really made it clear for me that I wanted to stand up and advocate for disenfranchised people in a system that is supposed to be protecting those people.”

Elizabeth Froelich returned to college after a 30-year career as a paramedic, including 15 years with the Chicago Fire Department. She’ll earn her bachelor’s degree in public health on Mother’s Day. “I’m a first-generation college graduate,” she said, “and I wanted my kids to look at me and think: You’re never too late.”

During her time at UIC, Kekulalani J. Keauli’i created programs, events and a newsletter for other Native Hawaiian students. She’ll earn her bachelor’s degree in English and global Asian studies. “What she’s been able to accomplish with building the infrastructure and building a network of allies and community partners in two years is remarkable,” said Viraj Patel, director of the Asian American Student Academic Program.

When Adrian Cheung graduates with his bachelor’s degree in political science and criminology, he’ll do so as company commander of UIC’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program. “What I learned in the classroom and on the field was incredibly helpful, but I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of mentors and best friends I gained through UIC’s Army ROTC.”