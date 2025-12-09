In their words: December grads on aspirations, UIC memories

Four ceremonies will honor fall semester grads this weekend at UIC. Graduates will walk across the stage at Dec. 12-13 at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Here are five graduates whose exceptional contributions to UIC range from serving as managing editor of the Law Review to president of the Finance and Investment Group to hosting a show on UIC Radio.

Chihiro Bacon

Degree: Finance, College of Business Administration

Tip of the cap: Bacon chose UIC for its diversity of thought among faculty and the opportunity to work while attending school. The UIC Business Scholar and president of the Finance and Investment Group leveraged her summer internship to multiple job offers after graduation. In January, she’ll join Goldman Sachs’ private wealth management practice.

Omar Hasan

Degree: Mechanical engineering, College of Engineering

Tip of the cap: Hasan was born to a Palestinian family and raised in Kuwait, where he began to learn English from the video games he played as a boy. At UIC, he continued to develop his fluency while also studying engineering and advanced math. His aim is to be an engineer and a professional photographer, specializing in sports and portrait photography.

Lana Oliveros (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Lana Oliveros

Degree: Global Asian studies, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Tip of the cap: Oliveros transferred to UIC in the fall of 2023 to major in global Asian studies, pivoting from a pre-medical biology track at St. Xavier University. Oliveros has worked as an EMT for five years and plays violin with the Southwest Symphony and Moraine Valley orchestras.

Tristan Rios

Degree: Economics, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Tip of the cap: Rios graduates from UIC after transferring from the College of DuPage. At UIC, he completed an honors capstone project exploring how bluegrass music became a tool for labor activism, blending his passions for music and social history. Rios immersed himself in campus life through UIC Radio and performed in Battle of the Bands, which helped him find community and creative outlets.

Jordan Salzman

Degree: Law, School of Law

Tip of the cap: Salzman graduates as valedictorian of his School of Law class after a journey balancing military service and academics. He joined the Army National Guard as he began law school and rose to the rank of a first lieutenant while also leading the UIC Law Review as managing editor. Salzman also gained practical experience through UIC’s highly ranked Moot Court Honors Program and the Veterans Legal Clinic, where he represented real clients in impactful cases.

UIC today: Tell us about an experience at UIC that sparked your passion for the career or field you plan to pursue.

Bacon: There are two — one in class and one as a student leader. I knew I wanted a career in finance when I took Professor Oleg Bondarenko’s Introduction to Investments class, which was challenging and interesting in ways that made me think about a future in the investments industry. He facilitated an environment of continuous learning and emphasized real-world applications of what was covered. And as president of the UIC College of Business’ finance and investment group, I had the privilege of connecting students with working professionals. I learned the importance of relationship building and networking.

Omar Hasan (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Hasan: The final project that we have is a whole year-long project. The first semester you get teamed with other students, and then you do the documentation part, and then you work on the project, either from a company or from UIC. Then you start building it the next semester. On the last day of class, you present it. It’s essentially a year-long process of projects. That was really challenging and stressful. But you basically learn how to deal with companies, with other students and with the professors. So it teaches you a lot. My project was a mechanical bridge that folds from one side to the other, involving both mechanical and civil engineering.

Oliveros: Participating in the Pacific Islander Think Tank and studying abroad allowed me to fully imbibe the global name of the major. Opportunities to present and research have resulted in travels to many new places: Detroit, Dearborn, Oakland, San Francisco, Berkeley, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Hiroshima and Sapporo. I also explored more of Chicago thanks to the global Asian studies capstone. After sharing these experiences and findings in the Study Abroad Symposium and at the Asian Pacific Americans in Higher Education conference, these experiences have only strengthened my resolve to work in international civil service or even in international higher education.

Rios: I’ve been interning at NestIDD for a long time, and a year ago was the first time I had a long discussion with one of my supervisors when they asked me if I would consider staying here after I graduated. I had never considered that there would be an opportunity for me, because I thought I would be left to search for a job after graduation. That was the moment it really dawned on me that I’m really enjoying this internship, and I feel really welcome. Because UIC is so close to the city center and to the West Loop, this has been a great opportunity to be able to work, study and create a job opportunity for myself.

Salzman: My interest in pursuing a career in litigation was largely inspired by my coursework in the trial advocacy and dispute resolution concentration. I particularly valued the practical, skills-based classes such as trial advocacy, alternative dispute resolution, depositions and lawyering skills I-IV. These courses deepened my appreciation for litigation practice. Additionally, I have had the opportunity to work on substantive matters for several law firms specializing in diverse areas of civil litigation on both the plaintiff and defense sides. This real-world experience has further strengthened my commitment to pursuing a career in this field.

UIC today: What was your most fun experience during your time at UIC?

Chihiro Bacon (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

Bacon: The opportunity to work as a full-time student was fun and very rewarding. With UIC close to Chicago’s financial district, I extended my summer internships throughout the school year. Being an early professional in the city gave me a glimpse of the culture and lifestyle waiting for me after graduation. There was never a dull moment, and I loved that!

Hasan: The people I’ve met through my UIC career, because I’ve met so many people through my major and the many part-time jobs I’ve had on campus. I’ve had five or six different jobs. I’m currently a teaching assistant for Arabic. I’ve worked at the gym and held positions there, including a management position. And all these experiences were fun, including playing soccer, making friends through soccer and participating in intramural sports. I’ve been involved in three or four clubs on campus, and in all of them, I met many people and made connections. This is the best experience. It’s not just about going to classes and studying; it’s about the outside, after hours of classes, that makes a difference.

Oliveros: The global Asian studies study abroad program has been the most transformative experience here at UIC. I achieved a lot of professional and academic goals while there in terms of research and touring potential universities. Before transferring to UIC, I heard that it is incredibly difficult to make friends due to the school’s commuter nature; however, the friendships I made during the program have made every single day this semester a complete adventure.

Rios: Being a part of the UIC Radio team. When I first moved here, I didn’t have any friends, and quickly I was welcomed into the UIC Radio community. I gained a friend group that I got along with super well, and we shared passions. As a result of that, playing in Battle the Bands is probably one of the most memorable experiences. I love playing shows, and it was just amazing to bring music to UIC. I play punk music that can be out there, and to see the reception we got at Battle the Bands was out of this world.

Salzman: Some of my most enjoyable experiences occurred this past summer after returning from my deployment to the Horn of Africa. After spending only about 18 hours at home, I flew out to meet my family for a week-long trip through Scotland. Later, in September, I had the opportunity to spend 10 days exploring the Greek islands with my brother. After a year apart, reconnecting with my family made both trips especially meaningful and created unforgettable memories.

UIC today: Who or what had the greatest impact on your journey at UIC?

Bacon: Professors Joan Farre-Mensa and Bill O’Brien and Director of Student Involvement Joey Maman all made my time at UIC that much better. They work tirelessly serving students by implementing mentorship programs, hosting events, introducing career opportunities and more. They are constantly thinking about student success.

Hasan: My father, because if it were not for him, I would not have been here, since I’m an international student. And he’s the one who keeps pushing me, either to work or focus on my grades. I just want him to be proud of me. He lives in Kuwait but he’s coming for my graduation. I can’t wait for him to come because it’s been four and a half years. It’s great that he will see me on stage.

Tristan Rios (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Oliveros: There are so many incredible resources for students at UIC. As a non-traditional student, I needed support the most. I found that through the cultural centers. The Asian American Student Academic Program, Asian American Resource and Cultural Center, the Latino Cultural Center, the Black Cultural Center, the Native American Support Program and the Disability Resource Center have all been instrumental in supporting my academic and personal success. These centers’ programming and faculty have supported my growth as a student from the moment I transferred in 2023.

Rios: There are a lot of people I can credit for my success at UIC. Obviously, my family and my friends have meant so much to me. Without (capstone advisor) Dr. John Behling, I would have been so lost doing my capstone project; his expertise aligns exactly with what I needed to do. (Academic advisor) Laura Kaczmarczyk kept me in the Honors College, and without her guidance, I would not have stayed. Izzy Marquez, also in the Honors College — her support has been immense. Seeing her when I was presenting my capstone project, it was great to see her excitement, and I felt very valued.

Salzman: My father has had the most significant impact on my decision to attend law school and on my overall success. When I first considered pursuing a legal education, I contemplated joining the Army National Guard as a way to finance my studies — a plan many people viewed as unrealistic. However, my father was one of the few people who believed in my work ethic and potential. He offered thoughtful guidance, unwavering support and a clear understanding of my long-term vision.

UIC today: What excites you most as you take your next steps after graduation?

Bacon: I’m most looking forward to continuing my journey with a full-time job that emphasizes professional development, continuing education and teamwork. There’s a lot I want to do, and UIC has prepared me for what’s next.

Hasan: I want to start working full-time. I’ll be working with ComEd, and I’m not just going to focus on my career as a mechanical engineer. I’m also going to start working on my hobbies, for example, photography. I want to eventually have my own business, not just rely on my degree.

Jordan Salzman (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

Oliveros: Since regaining full mobility following a work injury, I am very excited to return to the orchestra as a violinist. I am excited to visit more university campuses and learn about their different graduate programs, since I think I developed a travel bug.

Rios: I’m really excited to see what the world has to offer. I feel very fulfilled that I’ve been able to accomplish so much, and in what feels like such a short amount of time. I am looking forward to when I am inevitably called back to school, because I know I’ll never be tired of learning.

Salzman: I am genuinely excited to begin my role as an associate attorney in Husch Blackwell’s Toxic Tort and Product Liability practice group. The firm’s reputation for excellence and its team of exceptionally skilled attorneys make this an exciting opportunity. I am also eager to advance my military career by transitioning from my role as a cavalry officer to serving as a judge advocate general officer, where I can apply my legal training in a new and meaningful capacity.