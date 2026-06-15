Meet the UIC student changing lives in his community

(Video: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

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UIC senior Jaqueza Thomas chose a path shaped by mentorship, resilience, a commitment to college education and giving back.

As a leader in Chicago, the UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences student has been recognized by former President Barack Obama and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. He has taken opportunities to travel abroad and serve on local school and mayoral boards to become a voice for youth empowerment.

His motivation?

“To be that validation to other young people,” Thomas said. “I want to give them that validation, that confidence: You can do absolutely anything you want in this world.”

In June 2025, Thomas founded Chicago Emerging Stars, a youth‑centered nonprofit focused on mentorship, workforce development and expanding options for young people across the city. The organization continues to expand its impact through youth leadership programs, mentorship initiatives, workforce development opportunities and college internship experiences.

To date, more than 6,000 youth and families have been supported through his work, including more than 120 young people who have received direct mentorship and program support through Chicago Emerging Stars.

Thomas has also been recognized by UIC. On April 16, he received the 2026 Chancellor’s Student Service Award. The award honors students who have made an outstanding contribution to the university through campus and community service.

From an international cultural exchange with My Brother’s Keeper Alliance in Brazil to hosting large-scale community events, Thomas uses every moment to uplift others and model what’s possible for young people in Chicago.

“We need to start highlighting some of the amazing things young people are doing. Not just here in Chicago, but worldwide,” Thomas said.

