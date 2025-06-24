Meet UIC’s civilian and officer of the year 

The UIC Police Department each year names two people who exemplify service to the UIC community. This year, the department named Rinell Readus (left) the Civilian of the Year and Robert Altman (right) as the Officer of the Year. (Photo: Rinell Readus, Jenny Fontaine)

Each year, the University of Illinois Chicago Police Department gives a special award — one for an officer and one for a civilian — to individuals who exemplify its mission to protect and serve the UIC community. This year, Officer Robert Altman and UIC staff member Rinell Readus received the award in recognition of their leadership and dedication to making UIC a safer environment for everyone.

Civilian of the Year: Rinell Readus

As UIC’s service enterprise manager, Rinell Readus plays a central part in promoting a secure environment across campus. He oversees over 150 security personnel in academic buildings, hospitals and parking structures.

“A big part of my role is avoiding potential problems by actively listening,” said Readus, whose years of experience have given him a detailed understanding of where security coverage is most needed.

Each morning begins with a review of overnight activity, followed by physical walkthroughs to various sites and meetings with police department leadership.

His efforts have made a tangible impact. Deputy Chief Jason Huertas, who nominated Readus for the award, praised the initiative and consistent leadership he shows in his job.

“I give him very little direction, and yet he’s constantly finding new ways to help the department move forward,” Huertas said.

Readus sees relationship building as part of his job: checking in with staff, learning their names and ensuring everyone feels seen and valued.

“This place feels like home,” Readus said of UIC. “We’re not just coworkers; we’re a family.”

Outside work, Readus enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife have four children, and Readus enjoys spending quality time playing card games, checkers and Connect Four with his family.

Officer of the Year: Officer Robert Altman

For over a decade, Officer Robert Altman has clocked in and out of his shift when most of us are asleep. Working overnight, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., is one of the most challenging shifts. Yet it’s Altman’s favorite. After years as a firefighter and paramedic, he wanted to do more than react, he wanted to prevent. His combination of medical training and law enforcement experience bridges two worlds: healing and safety.

Sgt. Michael Murphy of the UIC Police Department said Altman is one of the most proactive officers in the department. Altman frequently monitors Chicago Police Department radio traffic and has provided life-saving care across jurisdictional lines. He once prevented a suicide by physically intervening. Another time, he gave emergency first aid to a stab victim until a paramedic arrived.

“I learn so much from answering calls for service, particularly to the Chicago Police Department,” he said. “The more I learn, the more I can teach others and improve their level of training.”

Altman grew up in a family deeply committed to public service. His father worked for the Cook County Sheriff’s Department and retired as an assistant chief. His uncle was on a task force for organized crime as a Chicago police officer and later worked with the FBI. Most of his family, however, are firefighters or leaders of fire departments.

“I constantly heard stories from my dad and uncle on what it was like working in law enforcement in the ‘60s,” he said. “I’ve wanted to be a cop ever since.”

During his career, Altman has earned four life-saving awards and several officer of the month awards. He has served as a field training officer for UIC Police Department recruits and instructor in patrol tactics and crowd control for all of the department’s officers.

“I do it because there’s nothing else like it in the world,” he said of his role at UIC. “I willingly sacrifice myself to help protect my colleagues on shift, the department and the community. They mean everything to me.”