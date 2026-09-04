Mental health resources and support

The University of Illinois System has developed a website with resources to promote mental health and well-being, reduce stigma, and connect students, faculty and staff with support and services.

The mental health awareness and support website offers training for students and employees on identifying and addressing mental health concerns; toolkits and other wellness resources for the university community; access to on-campus and community mental health resources; events related to mental health; and more.

The website was sponsored by the Office of the Executive Vice President/Vice President of Academic Affairs in compliance with the Mental Health Early Action on Campus Act.