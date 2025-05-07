Mental health training coming this fall

Dear colleagues,

This fall, the University of Illinois System will launch a new online mental health training program that will be available to all faculty, staff and students.

This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to advancing a culture of care and promoting mental health and well-being across our campuses. The training provides foundational knowledge to help participants recognize signs of mental distress in themselves and others, respond with empathy and connect with the many resources available within our university community. Participation is voluntary.

At UIC, this training complements our broader, data-informed efforts — including insights from the Healthy Minds Study and our ongoing Mental Health First Aid initiative — to strengthen our ecosystem of support. These efforts align with our institutional aspiration to become a Health Promoting University, where well-being is embedded into all aspects of campus life.

Importantly, this work is also aligned with Chancellor Miranda’s student-success priority, which recognizes that students thrive academically when their mental health and well-being are supported.

We will share additional details closer to launch. In the meantime, we encourage you to help raise awareness about this important opportunity and its potential to positively impact the well-being of our students and colleagues.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, University of Illinois Chicago

Nick Jones

Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs, University of Illinois System

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu