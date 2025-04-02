Merit Award nomination season starts

Dear faculty and staff,

April marks the start of the 2025 Staff Merit Award nomination season. I encourage you to consider nominating a deserving colleague for one of the following UIC Merit Awards:

Award of Merit recognizes outstanding academic professional and civil service employees. It is a university-wide honor available to UIC staff who exhibit service, commitment and dedication. This year, 31 recipients will receive a $3,000 monetary award and a memento gift.

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professionals and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, up to 10 academic professionals will receive the award, which provides a $1,000 permanent increase to the honoree’s salary, $2,500 one-time monetary award and a memento gift.

Janice Watkins Award is an accolade given to exceptional civil service employees for distinguished service. This year, up to five civil service employees will receive the Janice Watkins Award, which provides a $2,000 monetary award and a memento gift.

Rising Star Award recognizes academic professionals early in their careers who demonstrate dedication and quality of performance that indicates they will continue to develop into exemplary employees. This year, up to three candidates will receive the Rising Star Award, which provides a $1,500 monetary award and a memento gift.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 2, 2025. Find nomination forms, procedures and eligibility criteria.

All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony scheduled for Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum.

Thank you for helping us recognize outstanding employees at UIC, and thank you for all you do for our wonderful university.

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

specialprograms@uillinois.edu

UIC Human Resources-Employee Recognition