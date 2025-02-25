Microsoft 365 Copilot availability and usage guidelines

Dear faculty and staff,

Technology Solutions is excited to announce the availability of Microsoft 365 Copilot — the only currently approved generative AI (genAI) tool for use with non-public university data — and share updates on the upcoming availability of additional generative AI tools.

While there are many such tools in the market today, those approved for use with UIC data are the result of extensive research into the offerings of current and potential partners, rigorous vetting for security and privacy compliance and guidance from our UIC AI Advisory Group.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is designed to enhance productivity and streamline various tasks in Microsoft 365 applications. It provides both a chat interface (such as ChatGPT/DALL-E) and unique integrations into Microsoft applications such as Outlook, Teams and many Office apps. You can find general information on the product at Microsoft 365 Copilot.

As you experiment with AI tools, please share your feedback, needs, use cases and questions with us at cio@uic.edu. Your feedback is crucial to future decisions on resource allocation in support of these tools.

What are guidelines for using AI in my role at UIC?

While these tools offer significant benefits, it’s essential to use them responsibly and to be aware of potential pitfalls. Please review the guidelines below.

1. Data privacy and confidentiality

Microsoft 365 Copilot is the only currently approved generative AI tool for use with non-public university data.

The use of any AI when conducting human-subjects research requires prospective Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval. Researchers should work with the board for approval to use AI before using any AI tools or services. If you have questions about the use of AI in research, please email the UIC Office for the Protection of Research Subjects at uicirb@uic.edu.

UI Health staff also should follow guidance from the UIC Office for the Protection of Research Subjects.

2. Accuracy and verification

Always review and verify AI-generated content for accuracy.

AI can make mistakes or produce biased results, making human oversight crucial.

3. Attribution and transparency

Clearly disclose when AI tools have been used in creating content, especially in academic or official documents.

Do not present AI-generated work as entirely your own.

4. Ethical considerations

Use AI tools to augment your work, not to replace critical thinking or decision-making.

Be aware of potential biases in AI systems and strive for fairness and inclusivity.

5. Professional development

Engage in training and stay informed about AI capabilities and limitations.

Share best practices and experiences with colleagues.

6. Academic integrity

Faculty should update course policies to address the use of AI tools in coursework.

Students must be clearly informed about acceptable uses of AI in their assignments.

7. Continuous evaluation

Regularly assess the impact of AI tools on your work and our institutional practices.

Provide feedback to Technology Solutions to help improve our AI implementation strategies at Ask-a-question at the UIC Help Center.

Where can I find training on Microsoft 365 Copilot?

Training on the proper use of Microsoft 365 Copilot is highly encouraged. You can find training provided by Microsoft on the Microsoft Events page.

How do I purchase a license for Microsoft 365 Copilot?

Copilot is a paid add-in for the Microsoft 365 environment and has an annual cost of $402 per user. However, the cost is currently prorated to $133 per user for the remainder of the 2025 fiscal year.

You can purchase the UIC license through the UIC Webstore Microsoft M365 Copilot Edu Per User Chicago (Expires 06/30/2025) license page.

What other generative AI tools does UIC support?

You can find up-to-date information on AI tools at genai.uic.edu. We are continuing to work through contractual issues and privacy reviews that prevent the release of BoxAI, a solution designed specifically to provide the power of ChatGPT and similar models with the security of Box.

We are also exploring access to the ChatGPT Edu product in collaboration with the Urbana-Champaign campus. We anticipate more information on these products and their availability soon.

Regards,

Matt Riley

Chief Information Officer

Jason Maslanka

Chief Technology Officer

For more information, please contact:

Jason Maslanka

jasonm@uic.edu