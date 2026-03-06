Mid-semester well-being support for UIC students
Dear UIC Flames,
We know that the midpoint of the spring semester can feel especially demanding, and many students may need a little extra support during this time.
Balancing classes, work, family responsibilities and personal commitments can be overwhelming — and it’s completely OK to feel stressed or stretched. Please remember that you are not alone. UIC is here to support you. Whether you’re feeling anxious, unsure of how to move forward or simply need a boost to get back on track, we offer a variety of resources designed to care for your mental, emotional and physical well-being.
Key support resources for students:
- Counseling Center: Confidential support, crisis services and help connecting to short- or long-term therapy options both on and off campus.
- Office of the Dean of Students: Help with academic or personal concerns, including guidance and referrals to other campus services.
- Campus Advocacy Network (CAN): Confidential, free support for students who have experienced sexual misconduct.
- Wellness Center: Support with stress, nutrition, sleep, balance, healthy relationships, academic success and overall well-being.
- Recreation and Wellbeing: Fitness centers, classes, programs and welcoming spaces that promote physical and mental wellness.
- Office for Access and Equity: Resources that ensure equal access, accommodation support and a welcoming environment for all students.
- Office of the Vice Chancellor for Engagement: Programs and services that support students from a wide range of identities and backgrounds.
- UI Health: Medical and wellness services to support your physical and mental health needs.
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Free and confidential support for people in distress and prevention and crisis resources.
For a complete overview of UIC mental health services, view A Student’s Guide to Accessing Behavioral Health Services at UIC.
If you’re in crisis or need immediate help:
- UIC Counseling Center 24/7 Crisis Line: 312-996‑3490 (after hours, select option “2”)
- UIC Police (immediate danger): 312-355‑5555
- Emergency services: 911
- Additional crisis and non‑police resources
We’re here for you
We encourage you to reach out early — whether you need to talk to someone, explore strategies for balance or connect with services that can help you navigate challenges both inside and outside the classroom. Taking care of yourself is essential to your success, and seeking support is a strong and vital step.
Wishing you all the best for the remainder of the semester and semesters to come. Go Flames!
Sincerely,
Sharron M. Evans, JD
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
