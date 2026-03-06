Mid-semester well-being support for UIC students

Dear UIC Flames,

We know that the midpoint of the spring semester can feel especially demanding, and many students may need a little extra support during this time.

Balancing classes, work, family responsibilities and personal commitments can be overwhelming — and it’s completely OK to feel stressed or stretched. Please remember that you are not alone. UIC is here to support you. Whether you’re feeling anxious, unsure of how to move forward or simply need a boost to get back on track, we offer a variety of resources designed to care for your mental, emotional and physical well-being.

Key support resources for students:

For a complete overview of UIC mental health services, view A Student’s Guide to Accessing Behavioral Health Services at UIC.

If you’re in crisis or need immediate help:

UIC Counseling Center 24/7 Crisis Line: 312-996‑3490 (after hours, select option “2”)

312-996‑3490 (after hours, select option “2”) UIC Police (immediate danger): 312-355‑5555

312-355‑5555 Emergency services: 911

911 Additional crisis and non‑police resources

We’re here for you

We encourage you to reach out early — whether you need to talk to someone, explore strategies for balance or connect with services that can help you navigate challenges both inside and outside the classroom. Taking care of yourself is essential to your success, and seeking support is a strong and vital step.

Wishing you all the best for the remainder of the semester and semesters to come. Go Flames!

Sincerely,

Sharron M. Evans, JD

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Health and Wellbeing

wellbeing@uic.edu