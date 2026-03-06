Mid-semester well-being support for UIC students
Dear UIC faculty and staff,
As we reach this point in the semester, it’s common for students to experience increased stress, and some may need additional support in accessing the well-being and mental health resources available to them. Academic pressures, personal responsibilities and external stressors often accumulate during this time, and students may reach out more frequently for guidance or reassurance.
Supporting students
You are often the first to notice when a student is struggling. If a student appears distressed (but not in immediate danger), listen with care, avoid guaranteeing confidentiality and guide them to campus resources rather than becoming their primary support.
Helpful tools for faculty and staff include:
- Helping Students in Distress Guide
- Jed Foundation Mental Health Resource Center
- Behavioral Health Guidebook
Key student resources to share:
- Counseling Center: Confidential mental health services.
- Office of the Dean of Students: Support with academic and personal concerns.
- Campus Advocacy Network (CAN): Confidential support for sexual misconduct.
- Wellness Center: Support for balance, nutrition and well-being.
- Recreation and Wellbeing: Programs to promote health and engagement.
- Office for Access and Equity: Resources for equal access and accommodation support.
- Office of the Vice Chancellor for Engagement: Support for a wide range of student identities and backgrounds.
- UI Health: Medical and wellness services.
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Free and confidential support for those in distress.
For emergencies:
- UIC Counseling Center 24/7 Crisis Line: 312-996‑3490 (after hours, select option “2”)
- UIC Police (immediate danger): 312-355‑5555
- Emergency services: 911
Take care of yourself
Helping students is easier when you care for yourself. Faculty and staff are encouraged to use the following services:
- University Health Service Employee Assistance Program: Confidential counseling and referrals.
- Office of Applied Psychological Services: Mental health clinic.
- Be Well Illinois: Additional resources for state employees.
- Office of Labor and Employee Relations: Workplace support.
Thank you for your ongoing commitment to nurturing a supportive, caring campus community for our students and for one another.
Sincerely,
Sharron M. Evans, JD
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Karen J. Colley, PhD
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
