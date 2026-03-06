Mid-semester well-being support for UIC students

Dear UIC faculty and staff,

As we reach this point in the semester, it’s common for students to experience increased stress, and some may need additional support in accessing the well-being and mental health resources available to them. Academic pressures, personal responsibilities and external stressors often accumulate during this time, and students may reach out more frequently for guidance or reassurance.

Supporting students

You are often the first to notice when a student is struggling. If a student appears distressed (but not in immediate danger), listen with care, avoid guaranteeing confidentiality and guide them to campus resources rather than becoming their primary support.

Helpful tools for faculty and staff include:

Key student resources to share:



For emergencies:

UIC Counseling Center 24/7 Crisis Line: 312-996‑3490 (after hours, select option “2”)

312-996‑3490 (after hours, select option “2”) UIC Police (immediate danger): 312-355‑5555

312-355‑5555 Emergency services: 911

Take care of yourself

Helping students is easier when you care for yourself. Faculty and staff are encouraged to use the following services:

Thank you for your ongoing commitment to nurturing a supportive, caring campus community for our students and for one another.

Sincerely,

Sharron M. Evans, JD

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Karen J. Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Health and Wellbeing

wellbeing@uic.edu