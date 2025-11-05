Morgan Street roadwork between Roosevelt Road and West 14th Street

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The City of Chicago Department of Transportation will be resurfacing Morgan Street between Roosevelt Road and West 14th Street. Work kicked off in early November and is expected to last through the end of the month.

The project includes street milling and resurfacing. Vehicle travel lanes are expected to remain open but at times may be reduced to one lane so that work can be safely completed. Crews will be on-site to direct vehicle traffic, and signage will be in place. At times, parking on Morgan Street may be restricted, and the city will post No Parking signs.

During this roadwork, minor disruptions to vehicle travel may occur. While work is ongoing, please use extra caution when traveling in the area.

If you have any questions about this project, please email planning@uic.edu.

