National Constitution Day at UIC

Dear students, faculty and staff:

This Saturday marks National Constitution Day in Illinois and across the country. On Sept. 17, 1787, delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document that was to become the cornerstone of democracy in the United States. In 2004, Congress created an observance, held Sept. 17 each year, to commemorate that historic day and to recognize the contributions of millions of naturalized U.S. citizens past and present.

Every September, UIC celebrates Constitution Day with a lecture from a distinguished civic scholar and a series of engagement opportunities offered by departments around campus, providing a chance for students and professionals interested in government, law and society to meet and network. Join us Monday, Sept. 19, to honor retiring UIC political science professor Dick Simpson — an authority on political corruption as well as on elections, voting patterns, local government, budgeting and neighborhood empowerment — as he offers solutions to some of the most intractable problems facing American democracy today.

Kindly note that advance registration for this virtual Alumni Exchange event is required; registered participants will receive a secure Zoom link for the lecture.

I hope you can join us Monday as we celebrate Professor Simpson and his more than 50 years of service to UIC. Learn more about him by checking out UIC today’s recent profile of one of the most treasured faculty members in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

In addition, UIC students are invited to join their peers for virtual Constitution Day celebrations and fun Sept. 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 21, from 9 to 10 p.m. Test your knowledge of the Constitution and win a prize at the same time. No registration is necessary to join the Zoom events.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

