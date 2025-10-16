National Taiwan University, U of I System Joint Research and Innovation Seed Grant Program

National Taiwan University and the University of Illinois System have launched the Joint Research and Innovation Seed Grants Program for university research scientists. This program aims to facilitate both research and development cooperation and delivery of talent, innovations and resources from these universities to the marketplace. The program will be interdisciplinary in nature.

The goal of these awards is to promote economic development through research and development of innovative technologies, while facilitating cooperation between the two universities. Priority focus areas for the program include health and medicine, data science and AI, sustainability, quantum and semiconductor, and social science. Submission deadline is Dec. 8.