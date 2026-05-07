Neuropsychiatric Institute facade restoration project nears completion

The existing pathway to the building’s courtyard entry doors was removed, regraded and replaced to create an accessible slope.

The Neuropsychiatric Institute on the west side of campus is an 85-year-old facility rich with Chicago, architectural and scientific history. To renew this important campus building, UIC initiated a complete facade restoration project in 2019 that is expected to be completed in July.

The restoration plan included the installation of new roofs, windows, brick/limestone replacement, tuckpointing and ADA improvements around the building. Due to its historical importance, the restoration project met the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Rehabilitation of Historic Structures.

The Neuropsychiatric Institute site was originally home to the Chicago National League Ball Club from 1893-1915 and was where the site of the first intra-city world series game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox. In 1916, the site was sold to the state of Illinois to develop a research and education hospital that has become part of the country’s largest medical district.

The facility was constructed in 1940-41 under supervising architect C. Herrick Hammond. Designed in the art deco style, its purpose was to support the university’s advancement of neuropsychiatric research. To convey that mission, the building design reflected the anatomy of the human brain, with two towers that represented its right and left hemispheres and a central entry representing the brain’s corpus callosum to link the towers. Art deco bas-relief sculptures of brain sections and spinal vertebrae were also integrated into the building’s exterior cladding. Over the building’s west entrance, a prominent bas-relief sculpture centered around the silhouette of a brain identifies leading scientists in the growing field of study, including Alois Alzheimer and Elim Kraepelin — German psychiatrists and colleagues whose collaboration led to the first published case of “presenile dementia,” later known as Alzheimer’s disease.

Neuropsychiatric Institute construction began in November 2022. Because the building is a fully occupied, special care needed to be taken to execute the work, and multiple phases were planned to minimize disruption to building occupants. Construction hours and noise-generating activities were adjusted and carefully monitored so that patient care could be scheduled accordingly.

The project focused on four main areas:

ADA improvements

Energy efficiency

Masonry improvements

Front entrance stair reconstruction

To improve ADA access, the existing pathway to the building’s courtyard entry doors was removed, regraded and replaced to create an accessible slope. Handrails were also added to each side of the ramp. In addition, the sidewalk on the building’s north side was removed and replaced with a sloped ramp so that a step at the door could be removed. Damaged concrete sidewalks around the perimeter of the building were also replaced.

To make the building more energy efficient, a comprehensive plan was created to address existing building envelope air and water leaks. This included the replacement of its roofs and the installation of insulation with an R-30 value. A green roof was also created at grade level on the building’s south side.

All building windows were replaced with thermally broken, high-performing aluminum windows that replicated the building’s historic features with applied mullions. Other window enhancements include low-e glazing with a high sound transmission class, low u-value and low solar heat-gain coefficient. New blinds were also installed for glare control and to reduce heat gain.

Neuropsychiatric Institute brick, limestone and terra cotta masonry elements were inspected and replaced if damaged. Three courses of brick were removed at every floor so the original embedded steel that holds up the brick could be inspected for deterioration. All steel was either cleaned and recoated or replaced if there was significant structural loss. After all the masonry was restored, the entire building was cleaned and tuckpointed.

To meet current egress codes, the monumental granite stairs at the east entry are being reconstructed to extend the landing immediately outside the front door. Handrails are being replaced, door operators are being updated and the historic art deco aluminum storefront is being restored. The storefront will be cleaned, missing cast aluminum elements are being replaced, lighting is modernized, double doors are being replaced and new insulated glass is being installed in the decorative sidelights.

When construction is completed in July, the university’s investment in the Neuropsychiatric Institute facility will ensure it is a safe, structurally sound historic campus building that can continue to serve the community for years to come.

— Sherry Krsticevic, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services