Neuropsychiatric Institute sidewalk closure July 30-Aug. 4

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The north-south sidewalk on the west side of the Neuropsychiatric Institute building will be closed to pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4.

The closure is required in order to remove and replace the sidewalk to make ADA improvements.

During the closure, a barricade will be placed around the work location. Temporary fencing will also be placed on the east-west sidewalk that is adjacent to the circle drive. Directional signage will be put in place, and pedestrian access will be rerouted through the Neuropsychiatric Institute. ADA access will be rerouted through the Outpatient Care Center. A flagger will be in place to direct pedestrian traffic.

Please use caution if traveling in the area during this time.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this work.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu