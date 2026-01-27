New dining options open at Behavioral Sciences Building

UIC Dining Services invites you to explore the new dining options now open in the Behavioral Sciences Building; these additions will better serve our campus community with more variety, convenience and local flavor.

Market at Morgan St

Featuring Starbucks Coffee, perfect for your morning boost or afternoon pick‑me‑up. Market at Morgan St is your one‑stop shop with over 500 everyday essentials, including freshly made salads and sandwiches, snacks, candy, soda, laundry detergent and more.

Harold’s Chicken

Enjoy Chicago’s iconic fried chicken, classic favorites and bold flavors from this local partner.

Pizza 88

Fresh, hot and ready‑to‑go pizza — an ideal quick‑serve option for lunch, dinner or study breaks.

Plus, join us for a celebration on Thursday, Jan. 29, of these additions! Sparky will be on-site to greet students, faculty and staff. Stop by, explore the new space and enjoy the latest offerings from UIC Dining Services.

Thursday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Behavioral Sciences Building

For more information, please contact:

UIC Dining Services

dining@uic.edu