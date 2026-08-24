New location for Convocation 2026: One Circle. One UIC.

Dear UIC community,

Rain or shine, the celebration is on Aug. 26!

Due to a forecast of rain, will be held indoors at Credit Union 1 Arena. While the celebration is moving inside, we’re keeping the excitement, energy and UIC spirit that make this one of the biggest moments of the year.

The location has changed, but we still need every member of our community to register, show up and represent.

Full convocation: 4-8 p.m.

Credit Union 1 Arena

UIC Circle mark photo capture: 5:45-5:55 p.m.

Here’s what you can expect:

One giant human circle mark formation and photo

UIC giveaways

All registered attendees will receive a free UIC hat, t-shirt and meal ticket.

Getting here:

All UIC students, alums, family and guests enter at Gate 3.

UIC faculty and staff enter at Gate 2.

An ADA accessible entrance is at Gate 2. ASL will be provided. For additional access requests, please contact New Student & Family Programs at ORHelp@uic.edu or call 312-996-3271.

Complimentary parking is available in Lot 1B (corner of Racine Avenue and Harrison Street). Transportation will be provided from the west side of campus and the School of Law.

Register now.

Celebrate the start of the academic year with UIC’s biggest welcome experience!

Chandra Harris-McCray, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

Sharron Evans, JD

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC today contributor

smcs@uic.edu