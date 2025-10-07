New mental health training and resources for UIC students

Dear UIC students,

At UIC, your well-being is central to our mission of fostering a thriving, health-promoting campus. We are committed to creating the conditions for you to succeed academically and personally by embedding care and well-being into every aspect of campus life.

As part of this commitment, the University of Illinois System has launched new Mental Health Training Modules for students. These voluntary modules are designed to help you:

Recognize signs of mental health challenges in yourself and others.

Respond with practical, supportive strategies.

Connect with the right campus and System resources when needed.

You can access the modules through the Mental Health Awareness and Support website, which also features:

Links to mental health resources available across the University of Illinois System.

Information about the annual Mental Health and Wellbeing Symposium, with the next event scheduled for Oct. 14.

At UIC, these modules complement our Mental Health First Aid training initiative, a nationally recognized program offered free of charge to UIC students, faculty and staff. Mental Health First Aid training equips you to recognize, understand and respond to signs of mental health challenges and substance use, helping us build a supportive campus culture where community cares for community.

By participating in these opportunities, you are strengthening your own skills while contributing to a culture of care and belonging at UIC. Together, we are advancing our shared vision of becoming a health-promoting university.

Thank you for being an important part of this collective effort to support one another’s well-being.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg, PhD

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Raphael D. Florestal-Kevelier, PhD

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Health & Campus Wellbeing

For more information, please contact:

UIC Health and Wellbeing

wellbeing@uic.edu