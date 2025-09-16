New mental health training available

Dear colleagues,

We are excited to announce that our new Mental Health Training Modules are now available to all university faculty, staff and students. At the University of Illinois, we are dedicated to fostering the health and well-being of all members of our community, and we understand that mental health is essential to thriving academically, professionally and personally.

These new voluntary training modules are designed to help our community:

Recognize signs of mental health challenges in themselves and others

Respond with practical, supportive strategies

Connect individuals with available resources

The modules are housed on our new Mental Health Awareness and Support website, which also includes:

Links to mental health resources available across the University of Illinois System

Information about the annual Mental Health and Wellbeing Symposium. The next event is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2025.

By raising awareness and building these skills, we continue to foster a culture of care and support across the University of Illinois System.

Thank you for your leadership and commitment to the well-being of our community.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

University of Illinois Chicago

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu