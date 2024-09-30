New mural celebrates Black excellence

Artist Leah Renee (left) and Aginah Muhammad, assistant vice provost for student success.

Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

A new mural recently unveiled at UIC’s African American Academic Network celebrates Black excellence.

The mural, created by Chicago artist Leah Renee, is a powerful way for students to envision themselves thriving, said Aginah Muhammad, assistant vice provost for student success. Vignettes show a Black judge, a medical professional, a business professional and scholars, all floating above the Chicago city skyline.

“The mural’s central phrase, ‘Believing We Can…Knowing We Are…Black Excellence,’ sends a message that belief in oneself must come first,” Muhammad said. “You must believe in your potential, then own it. That’s what Black excellence means. This mural enhances the environment and brings vibrancy, belonging and a powerful sense of representation to the AAAN space, inspiring all who walk through its doors.”

To get inspiration for the mural, Renee visited the African American Academic Network — Suite 2800, Student Services Building — to experience the space where UIC students and staff engage in advising, programming, learning and advocacy throughout the academic year.

“This mural holds space for belonging and representation while inviting students, staff and faculty to nurture a positive mindset,” Renee said. “The world we live in comes with many distractions and adversities that challenge our belief system. Despite these distractions, we must never forget who we are and what we are capable of.”