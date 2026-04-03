New Student and Family Programs launches podcast to support UIC families

UIC’s New Student and Family Programs is excited to announce its podcast, Flamekeepers, to engage and support UIC families throughout their students’ academic journeys.

Check out the first episode of Flamekeepers, “Supporting Student Academics” with the Academic Center for Excellence, on UICLife’s YouTube channel in the Flamekeepers playlist.

Is your department interested in being a Flamekeepers featured guest? Contact Derrick-Robert Fookes, associate director of New Student and Family Programs, at drfookes@uic.edu.