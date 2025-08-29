New students make giant UIC circle mark in second annual event

First-year and new transfer students gathered at Harrison Field on Aug. 27 to form an 80-foot-wide version of UIC’s circle mark. It’s the second year of the circle mark formation at convocation, an event to welcome new students at the start of the academic year. (Photo: Martin Hernandez)

As several drones equipped with cameras and a CBS News helicopter hovered over UIC’s Harrison Field, an estimated 1,500 students in red hats and T-shirts gathered during convocation to make a giant version of UIC’s red circle mark.

After a speaker on stage counted down to zero, the crowd of first-year and new transfer students burst into cheers and waved at the drones and helicopter overhead, ready to capture the event.

Convocation marks the start of the new academic year, and the UIC circle mark formation is now in its second year.

Angel Gonzalez, a first-year accounting student, said he was looking forward to taking part in the circle-mark event because he wanted to absorb the UIC spirit he’s discovered on campus.

“I never thought there would be events like these,” said Gonzalez. “I fit in the community here, and I want to participate in the community in these events. They’re really fun.”

Gonzalez, from Chicago, said as a student just starting out, he was nervous at the start of the week about this new stage of his life. By the end of the first week of classes, his feelings had changed.

“My classes have been great, a lot of friendly faces and the professors are really nice,” Gonzalez said.

Liliane Wade, a first-year biology major from Napa, California, was waiting to take part in the circle-mark event with her friend Evan Sanchez. Wade said her first week at UIC and in a new city has been a blast.

“I’ve mainly been exploring. My roommates and I are going around and shopping,” Wade said. “It’s so much fun.”

She is quickly learning about Chicago.

“There are a lot of people and a lot of culture here, which is so different from my hometown,” said Wade. “There’s so much stuff to do here and so many people to meet.”

Wade said she appreciated the school spirit she’s found at UIC and was looking forward to being part of it in the circle mark. For that, she made sure to wear a red T-shirt.

“I even have a shirt for it, so I’m super excited,” said Wade.

Sanchez, also a biology major, is from San Antonio, Texas. They said their first week was busy and packed with classes, and also getting to know the city. Sanchez said Chicago seems huge compared to San Antonio.

“We’re not a major city yet, so coming to a major city from that, really, there’s a big culture shock and a lot of people from a lot of different walks of life,” said Sanchez. “I really like it.”

For Sanchez, their first week of classes was eye-opening. Sanchez said they had the opportunity to take some college classes back in San Antonio and were able to appreciate the differences.

“Not saying it’s been easier or harder, but finding a different experience within that professional field rather than a high school one is really cool and very insightful,” said Sanchez.

Tiffany McDonald, a first-year urban education major from Riverdale, said her first week was enjoyable, except for a few times when she relied too heavily on Google Maps rather than the UIC Connection app.

“It was really nice; I met a couple of people already,” said McDonald.

She said the classes she had were great and she’s happy her professors provided detailed class syllabi that outlined assignment due dates and exam dates.

“It’s important; it was really easy to read,” said McDonald. “The syllabus really helps to program yourself on what you want to do week by week.”