New website serves as clearinghouse for application information

Photo: Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago

In an effort to help prospective students navigate the application process to the University of Illinois Chicago, the university has launched the discover.uic.edu website.

The new site was launched during the fall semester and is continually being updated with new admissions information, along with application-related updates of requirements and deadlines.

“The team at Academic and Enrollment Services developed discover.uic.edu to consolidate all of UIC’s Admissions’ virtual options — from appointment scheduling, live chat, live and on-demand presentations, to virtual tour options in one convenient location,” said Oscar Rodriguez, associate vice provost and director of recruitment and outreach. “The site has become the centerpiece of UIC’s outreach efforts during the pandemic.”

Since it launched at the beginning of the fall semester, the site has served as a clearinghouse for information for potential students whose interest in appointment and transfer sessions has risen sharply from previous years. The website has registered more than 26,000 page views to date.

Among the live sessions being offered is a constant stream of free webinars, ranging from admission information sessions offering a basic introduction to the admission process at UIC, to college and department-specific programs. Some examples include, “Shape the future: Become a High School Math Teacher,” “UIC Business: Peer to Pro Chat,” and “Guidance for Undecided Transfer Students.”

Also on the site are on-demand links for virtual tours, an interactive map and a host of links to videos from many of the 16 colleges making up the university, as well as information from support program resources such as the African American Academic Network, the African American Recruitment, Enrollment and Retention Initiative, or AARERI, and the Latin American Recruitment and Educational Services, or LARES.