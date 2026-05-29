Newly named Flames Food Pantry announces expansion

The UIC Wellness Center is excited to introduce an important update about the former Pop-Up Pantry — one that honors its lasting role on campus and its commitment to supporting the well-being of our UIC Flames student community.

Founded in 2014, the pantry began as a monthly “pop-up” initiative dependent on available food donations and rotating locations. Over the past eleven years, the pantry has evolved into a reliable, weekly resource for students, distributing more than 121,000 bags of food since its inception. This change represents a major milestone in our mission to improve access to food and provide consistent support for our campus community.

In 2021, the pantry established a permanent home in Student Center East. To reflect this important transition, it is now officially known as the Flames Food Pantry. This centralized, dedicated space enables us to serve students more efficiently, foster a welcoming environment and ensure a dependable experience each week.

Looking ahead, the Wellness Center is equally excited to expand services to the west side of campus. Construction is currently underway for the Flames Food Pantry West in Student Center West, with anticipated completion in the spring of 2027. This expansion will further strengthen our ability to meet students where they are and enhance access to essential resources across UIC.

For details, visit the Flames Food Pantry website.