Night Ride pilots earlier start time

Dear UIC community,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services (OVCAS) is committed to ensuring the safety of students, faculty and staff. After discussions with UIC Undergraduate Student Government’s Campus Safety Commission and learning of its concerns about campus safety after campus buildings close, OVCAS is instituting a pilot program that will extend the hours of UIC’s Night Ride transportation service.

Effective Monday, April 17, Night Ride service will begin one hour earlier, commencing at 10 p.m. and continuing through 7 a.m.

Intracampus shuttle buses will continue normal operations until 11 p.m., but students will now have the option to request Night Ride service during the 10 o’clock hour using the TransLoc app.

The pilot program will continue through July and the pilot ridership data will be reviewed and analyzed to determine whether the earlier service start time will become permanent and if changes to the Intracampus shuttle bus operations are necessary.

We appreciate USG’s campus safety advocacy and look forward to building this collaborative relationship.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu