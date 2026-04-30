Nominate a deserving colleague for 2026 merit awards

Dear colleagues,

As announced in early April, nominations are now open for the 2026 UIC merit awards. This is an opportunity to recognize the exceptional contributions, achievements and collaboration that advance our mission and strengthen our UIC community.

Award categories:

Award of Merit

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award (CAPE)

Janice Watkins Award

Rising Star Award

We encourage you to nominate colleagues who go above and beyond — those whose innovation, service and commitment inspire others and reflect the values that make UIC an extraordinary place to work. Your nomination is a meaningful way to celebrate their impact.

Nomination deadline: Wednesday, May 27, at noon.

Award recipients will be recognized at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum.

Thank you for helping us honor and celebrate the exceptional employees whose contributions make a difference at UIC.

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

UIC Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

specialprograms@uillinois.edu