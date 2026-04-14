Nominate faculty for Open Educational Resources Leadership Award

Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Undergraduate Student Government, in collaboration with the University Library and the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, is excited to commence the Undergraduate Student Government Open Educational Resources Leadership Award Program.

The award recognizes faculty members who demonstrate exemplary usage of open educational resources in their classrooms and are leaders in using and advocating for open course material. Examples of such use include, but are not limited to, using open textbooks, using/incorporating free educational resources/materials in courses and creating open educational materials. Three faculty members will be selected to receive a $500 award and recognition at the Undergraduate Student Government Gala, held at the end of April.

Nominations may be submitted by colleagues and students for courses taught from fall 2024 to spring 2026. The deadline to submit nominations is April 16.

We encourage you to take this opportunity to recognize faculty who have made a meaningful impact by making learning more accessible and affordable. Submit your nominations and help us celebrate those advancing open education at UIC.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rhea Ballard-Thrower

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

Nathan Thokkudubiyyapu

President, Undergraduate Student Government

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu