Nominate faculty for the USG Open Educational Resources Leadership Award

Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Undergraduate Student Government, in collaboration with the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and the University Library, is excited to commence the USG Faculty OER Leadership Award Program.

The award recognizes faculty members who demonstrate exemplary usage of open educational resources in their classrooms and are leaders in using and advocating for open course material. Examples of such use include, but are not limited to, using open textbooks, using/incorporating free educational resources/materials in courses and creating open educational materials. Three faculty members will be selected to receive a $500 award and recognition at the USG Gala, held at the end of April.

Nominations may be submitted by colleagues and students for courses taught from fall 2023 to spring 2025. The deadline to submit nominations is April 9. Awards will be announced by mid-April.

We encourage you to take this opportunity to recognize faculty who have made a meaningful impact by making learning more accessible and affordable. Submit your nominations and help us celebrate those advancing open education at UIC!

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rhea Ballard-Thrower

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

Haider “Asa” Asad

Undergraduate Student Government President

Nathan Thokkudubiyyapu

Undergraduate Student Government Director of Student Success







For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu