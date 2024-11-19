Nominations open for 2025-26 faculty awards

Dear UIC faculty,

We are thrilled to announce the nomination process has opened for the 2025-26 faculty awards, news we shared with your dean yesterday.

Below, please find a summary of the numerous internal faculty awards that will be honored in 2025-26. You can find additional information for each on the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs’ Internal Awards webpage, including guidelines for the nomination process of each award. Please consider nominating yourself or another faculty member.

Award for Excellence in Teaching: Find nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, on the Award for Excellence in Teaching webpage. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 21, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Email questions regarding the nomination process to Elizabeth Houlihan at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Community Engagement Award: The Community Engagement Award was created to honor dedicated faculty for their achievements in community-based research, scholarship, service and teaching that address critical community needs, support community advancement and promote collaboration among UIC and its community partners. The faculty member awarded will receive a one-time $5,000 payment. Nominations are due by Monday, March 24. You can find guidelines for the nomination process for this award on the Community Engagement Award webpage. For questions regarding the nomination process, contact Karen Coicou at 312-355-1308 or coicou@uic.edu.

Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award: The Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award was created to recognize extraordinary contributions and commitment to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus and/or the communities it serves. The faculty member awarded will receive a one-time $5,000 payment. Nominations are due by Monday, March 24. You can find guidelines for the nomination process for this award on the Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award webpage. For questions regarding the nomination process, contact Karen Coicou at 312-355-1308 or coicou@uic.edu.

Graduate Mentoring Award: The Graduate Mentoring Award is designed to encourage and reward excellence and innovation in all aspects of graduate mentoring. You can find nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, on the Graduate Mentoring Award webpage. Nominations are due to the Graduate College by Saturday, March 1, following the guidelines on the webpage. Email questions regarding the nomination process to Benn Williams at bwilli7@uic.edu.

Interprofessional Teaching in Action Matters Award (I-TEAM Award): The I-TEAM Award recognizes a faculty team who has demonstrated excellence in interprofessional practice and education through teaching innovation and the advancement of the mission of the Center for the Advancement of Interprofessional Practice, Education and Research (CAIPPER). Find application guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, on the I-TEAM Award webpage. The application process will open in February. Submissions are due by Friday, May 16, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Email questions regarding the application process to Ami Shah at ashah58@uic.edu.

Piergiorgio L.E. Uslenghi Global Engagement Faculty and Emerging Leader Faculty Awards: The University of Illinois Chicago, by presenting the Piergiorgio L.E. Uslenghi Global Engagement Faculty Award and Piergiorgio L.E. Uslenghi Global Engagement Emerging Leader Faculty Award, recognizes faculty members who have made outstanding contributions to UIC’s global engagement. In addition to the examples of global engagement specified in the selection criteria, the award seeks to recognize faculty who have made contributions beyond their essential responsibilities as a faculty member. The award also seeks to recognize contributions to global engagement that have a significant impact on students’ development. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 21, and should be submitted to oge@uic.edu as outlined in the guidelines. Send questions regarding the nomination process to Shellie Brown at shelliec@uic.edu.

UIC Distinguished Professor: This appointment was created to recruit and recognize people who have made a significant impact in their field through scholarship, creativity and leadership. Professors selected for the award will receive a non-salaried, non-service appointment as a UIC Distinguished Professor, which will be effective with the new appointment year 2025-26. A review panel will make recommendations to Provost Karen Colley and Vice Chancellor Robert Barish, who will submit names to the University Board of Trustees for approval. Find nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, on the UIC Distinguished Professor webpage. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 21, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Email questions regarding the nomination process to Elizabeth Houlihan at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

University Scholars: The Office of the Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs has announced the 38th year of the University Scholars program. This prestigious program, sponsored by the Office of the President, provides tangible recognition of faculty excellence. Funds will be provided in three consecutive academic years to the UIC campus to support six faculty members who have demonstrated superior performance in scholarly activities in both research and teaching and who show great promise for future achievements. Find nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, on the University Scholar webpage. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 21, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Email questions regarding the nomination process to Elizabeth Houlihan at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu