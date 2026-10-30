November UIC Human Resources webinars

Strong workplace relationships are built through trust, respect and meaningful connections.

This November, UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to explore practical ways to communicate, collaborate and strengthen the relationships that help our UIC community thrive.

All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

Visit the Human Resources training calendar to explore course details and register.

Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty

Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives

Using Coaching to Strengthen Relationships and Team Performance — Nov. 17, 1 p.m.

Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.

Thank you for investing in your growth and the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Alexander

kmabry2@uic.edu