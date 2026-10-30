November UIC Human Resources webinars
Strong workplace relationships are built through trust, respect and meaningful connections.
This November, UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to explore practical ways to communicate, collaborate and strengthen the relationships that help our UIC community thrive.
All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
Visit the Human Resources training calendar to explore course details and register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- The Trust Factor: Building Stronger Workplace Relationships — Nov. 3, 11 a.m.
- You and UIC: Professional Development at UIC — Nov. 3, 1 p.m.
- Managing Up: Strengthening Your Relationship with Your Manager — Nov. 10, 11 a.m.
- You and UIC: Employee Perks and Services — Nov. 10, 1 p.m.
- The Role of Respect: Strengthening Teams and Workplace Culture — Nov. 12, 11 a.m.
- You and UIC: Tuition Waiver Benefit – Nov. 12, 1 p.m.
- Mental Fitness for Performance – Nov. 19, 11 a.m.
- Listen, Validate, Connect: Mastering the Skills for Stronger Relationships – Nov. 19, 2 p.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Using Coaching to Strengthen Relationships and Team Performance — Nov. 17, 1 p.m.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.
Thank you for investing in your growth and the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu
Contact
Categories
Announcements, Info, Official Communications, VC for Finance (Officials)