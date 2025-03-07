Now offering free Kaplan test prep courses for UIC students

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

We are incredibly proud of our students’ drive and ambition at the University of Illinois Chicago. Many are planning their next steps, whether pursuing graduate school, obtaining professional licensure, earning a certification or developing new skills to advance their careers. UIC remains committed to supporting their aspirations.

Navigating their next steps can be challenging, especially with the high costs of quality test preparation and skills development resources, which create barriers for many students. That is why we are excited to announce a game-changing opportunity for all current UIC students.

UIC is partnering with Kaplan to launch “Prepare for Illinois’ Future Powered by Kaplan’s All Access LicenseTM,” a program that provides free access to Kaplan’s industry-leading resources and is administered through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois state legislature proposed and funded the program, saving students hundreds of thousands of dollars, improving their chances to apply and attend professional and graduate school, and eventually contributing their talent and skills to the Illinois workforce. The program will allow students to prepare for over 40 different graduate admissions, licensure and credentialing exams and take skills development courses — all at no cost.

Students will have Kaplan’s expert guidance and comprehensive materials readily available as they prepare for crucial exams like the GRE®, GMAT®, MCAT®, LSAT® and many more. This program also offers valuable courses to help students build essential skills for career success.

To get started, students can visit the Kaplan website for a complete list of available courses, registration details, FAQs and guidance on utilizing these resources based on their goals.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Testing Services

testing@uic.edu