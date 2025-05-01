Nursing professor to be inducted into Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame

Pamela Martyn-Nemeth

UIC College of Nursing professor Pamela Martyn-Nemeth is one of 15 world-renowned nurse researchers who will be inducted into the International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame this year.

Since 2010, the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing has inducted distinguished nurse researchers who have achieved significant, sustained national or international recognition and whose research has improved the nursing profession and the people it serves. This year’s inductees represent Australia, Canada, England, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the U.S.

Martyn-Nemeth’s area of scholarship is focused on cardiovascular disease risk reduction and quality of life improvement in people with Type 1 diabetes. People with Type 1 diabetes have two to four times the risk of cardiovascular disease than those without Type 1 diabetes.

Over her career, Martyn-Nemeth has received 14 grants supporting her work in diabetes self-management. In a recent NIH-funded study, she determined that a cognitive behavioral therapy intervention can help reduce the fear of hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar — fear being a barrier in diabetes self-management. In a current NIH-funded study, she’s examining the mechanisms by which improving sleep may reduce cardiovascular risk and improve glycemic control.

The Hall of Fame induction will take place during Sigma’s 36th International Nursing Research Congress in Seattle, Washington, on July 19.

Martyn-Nemeth will be the 11th current or emeritus faculty member from the UIC College of Nursing to be inducted. Others currently active on faculty are UIC Nursing Dean Eileen Collins, Harriet H. Werley Endowed Chair for Nursing Research Ardith Doorenbos and Katherine M. Minnich Endowed Professor Laurie Quinn.