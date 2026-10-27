Oct. 24-25 Wood Street closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to scheduled crane lift operations for maintenance and equipment removal at the Outpatient Care Center, Wood Street will be closed between Fillmore and Taylor streets from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Barricades will be placed at the intersections of Wood and Fillmore and Wood and Taylor streets. Flaggers will be on site to direct vehicular traffic.

Access during the closure will be as follows:

Pedestrian access: Sidewalks on both sides of Wood Street will be closed, and pedestrian access through the work area will be restricted.

Wood Street Parking Garage: The garage will remain open with entry and exit available via Fillmore Street.

Specialty Care Building: The building will remain closed for routine outpatient services during the weekend. Emergency and urgent access will continue through the hospital connecting bridge.

Outpatient Care Center: The building will operate under its normal reduced weekend schedule with limited clinic operations. The primary entrance on Taylor Street will remain open and accessible to patients, staff and visitors.

Please proceed with caution if you must be in the area as this work takes place. Pedestrians should completely avoid the area.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu