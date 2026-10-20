October in photos

October 20, 2026

In October at UIC, students cheered on the sidelines of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as the course passed through campus, danced at the Spark concert featuring Vince Staples at Harrison Field and walked to class during bright fall days. See photos from the month at UIC in the gallery below.

 

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