October in photos

In October at UIC, students cheered on the sidelines of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as the course passed through campus, danced at the Spark concert featuring Vince Staples at Harrison Field and walked to class during bright fall days. See photos from the month at UIC in the gallery below.

UIC staff and students cheered runners Oct. 11 during the 2026 Bank of America Marathon as they ran past mile 17.5 in front of Student Center East. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/ UIC) UIC staff and students cheered runners Oct. 11 during the 2026 Bank of America Marathon as they ran past mile 17.5 in front of Student Center East. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/ UIC) UIC staff and students cheered runners Oct. 11 during the 2026 Bank of America Marathon as they ran past mile 17.5 in front of Student Center East. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/ UIC) UIC staff and students cheered runners Oct. 11 during the 2026 Bank of America Marathon as they ran past mile 17.5 in front of Student Center East. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/ UIC) UIC staff and students cheered runners Oct. 11 during the 2026 Bank of America Marathon as they ran past mile 17.5 in front of Student Center East. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/ UIC) Warm weather made October feel more like late summer on UIC’s campus. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine) Warm weather made October feel more like late summer on UIC’s campus. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine) Warm weather made October feel more like late summer on UIC’s campus. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine) Warm weather made October feel more like late summer on UIC’s campus. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine) Warm weather made October feel more like late summer on UIC’s campus. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine) Warm weather made October feel more like late summer on UIC’s campus. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine) UIC students enjoyed a performance by rapper Vince Staples on Oct. 3 at the annual Spark concert. (Photo: Michelle Wang / UIC) UIC students enjoyed a performance by rapper Vince Staples on Oct. 3 at the annual Spark concert. (Photo: Michelle Wang / UIC) UIC students enjoyed a performance by rapper Vince Staples on Oct. 3 at the annual Spark concert. (Photo: Michelle Wang / UIC) UIC students enjoyed a performance by rapper Vince Staples on Oct. 3 at the annual Spark concert. (Photo: Michelle Wang / UIC) UIC students enjoyed a performance by rapper Vince Staples on Oct. 3 at the annual Spark concert. (Photo: Michelle Wang / UIC)