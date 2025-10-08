October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Stay safe online

Dear UIC instructors and staff,

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and everyone at Technology Solutions is committed to protecting the online safety of our entire UIC campus community.

Our teams work diligently behind the scenes to safeguard our digital environment — from blocking and deleting phishing scams to defending against network-based hackers and other malicious activities. But as cybercriminals continue to evolve their tactics, your awareness and vigilance remain essential.

A few recent and common scams targeting the UIC community include:

Pension scams and deceptive solicitations

Fake Duo 2FA prompts

Text messages or emails with malicious links

We invite you to read our Cybersecurity Awareness Month feature article, which highlights common online scams and offers practical tips to help you stay safe. Staying informed is one of the best ways to protect yourself and our university’s digital infrastructure.

In addition, a campuswide student awareness campaign is being launched throughout October. Students are learning to identify cybersecurity threats and are encouraged to take the 2025 UIC Cybersecurity Awareness Quiz to test their knowledge.

Please help us promote a secure digital environment by encouraging students to participate and by staying vigilant online yourself. And remember — if you encounter any suspicious messages or activity, report them immediately to security@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

UIC Technology Solutions

