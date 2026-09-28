October UIC Human Resources webinars
Growth happens through conversation, reflection and the willingness to keep learning.
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our October professional development webinars designed to help UIC employees build skills, strengthen connections and support a thriving workplace culture.
All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
Visit the Human Resources training calendar to explore course details and register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- Mindfulness Meets Emotional Intelligence: Tools for Well-Being — Oct. 6, 11 a.m.
- Introduction to Organizational Citizenship Behaviors — Oct. 6, 1 p.m.
- Mastering your Emotions with Emotional Intelligence — Oct. 7, 11 a.m.
- Psychological Factors that Drive Counterproductive Workplace Behaviors — Oct. 7, 1 p.m.
- Emotional Intelligence for High-Performing Teams — Oct. 13, 2 p.m.
- Emotional Intelligence: Navigating and Resolving Conflict — Oct. 14, 11 a.m.
- Self-Full: Striking a Balance Between Extra Help Behaviors and Employee Well-being — Oct. 15, 1 p.m.
- The Power of Emotional Intelligence in Everyday Conversations — Oct. 20, 11 a.m.
- How Team Culture Can Influence Extra Help Behaviors — Oct. 20, 1 p.m.
- Building a Culture of Accountability — Oct. 22, 11 a.m.
- Finding Balance Amid Change: Mindfulness Strategies for Life and Work — Oct. 27, 2 p.m.
- Cultivating Joy: The Science and Art of Happiness — Oct. 29, 11 a.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Active Listening for Coaching — Oct. 1, 1 p.m.
- Recognizing Organizational Citizenship Behaviors — Oct. 14, 1 p.m.
- Emotional Intelligence in Leadership — Oct. 22, 2 p.m.
- Facilitating Change to Support Performance Growth and Transformation — Oct. 28, 11 a.m.
- Coaching Through Change: Managing Emotions and Overcoming Obstacles for Performance Growth — Oct. 29, 2 p.m.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.
Thank you for investing in your growth and the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu
Contact
Categories
Announcements, Info, Official Communications, VC for Finance (Officials)