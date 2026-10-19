Office for Access and Equity professional development series

The Office for Access and Equity is excited to announce its Professional Development Series. We are relaunching this series to provide faculty and staff with valuable training on workplace rights, equity and campus culture.

This year’s series will feature four workshops covering critical areas of compliance, culture and best practices at UIC. All sessions will provide CART and ASL services via Zoom.

Session 1

Title VI: Building an Inclusive and Respectful Campus

Oct. 28, noon-1 p.m.

Presented by Tramell Moore, assistant director and Title VI coordinator, plus other panel experts

Register.

Session 2

Employee Disability-Related Accommodations: Defining the Supervisor and HR Role

Nov. 10, noon-1 p.m.

Presented by Marcy Hintzman, ADA coordinator, Disability Resource Center

Register.

Session 3

Employee Disability-Related Accommodations: Defining the Employee Role

Nov. 17, noon-1 p.m.

Presented by Marcy Hintzman, ADA coordinator, Disability Resource Center

Register.

Session 4

Dispute Resolution Services: Support Resources for Resolving Workplace Conflict

March 3, 2027, noon-1 p.m.

Presented by Lara Vaive, director, Dispute Resolution Services

Register.

Please visit the Office for Access and Equity website for detailed descriptions of the sessions.

We look forward to your participation and being part of our learning environment.

If you have any questions, please email oae@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Shawn Levesque

oae@uic.edu