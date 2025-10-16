Office for Access and Equity Professional Development Series returns

The Office for Access and Equity is excited to announce the return of its Professional Development Series. We are relaunching this series to provide faculty, staff and students with valuable training on workplace rights, equity and campus culture.

This year’s series will feature five workshops covering critical areas of compliance, culture and best practices at UIC. All sessions will be offered on Zoom.

Schedule

Session I: Oct. 15 — 2025 National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Fostering a Workplace of Acceptance

Presented by Peter Berg and panel experts

Zoom link

Session II: Nov. 19 — Office of Access and Equity Essentials: Navigating the Complaint Process

Presented by Donald Kamm, Shawn Levesque, Jane Li and Tramell Moore

Zoom link

Session III: Dec. 3 — Pregnancy and Parenting Accommodations and Assistance at UIC

Presented by Donald Kamm

Zoom link

Stay tuned for information in January 2026 about the fourth and fifth sessions.

If you have any questions or require accommodations, please email oae@uic.edu.

We look forward to your participation and being part of our learning environment.

For more information, please contact:

Keana Galloway

oae@uic.edu