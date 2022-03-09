On-campus saliva testing updates
On-campus saliva testing operations will change for spring break and to accommodate anticipated lower testing volumes.
Effective March 19, testing sites will have reduced hours during spring break:
March 19: Closed
March 21: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
March 22: Noon-4 p.m.
March 23: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
March 24: Noon-4 p.m.
March 25: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
March 26: Closed
Main campus saliva-based COVID-19 testing sites are located at:
- Student Center West, 828 S. Wolcott Ave., Thompson Room, 2nd floor
- Student Center East, 750 S Halsted St., Fort Dearborn Room, 3rd floor
Effective Monday, March 28, testing sites will be moved to the following locations: 713 Student Center East and 206 Student Center West.
Contact
Categories