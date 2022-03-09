On-campus saliva testing updates

On-campus saliva testing operations will change for spring break and to accommodate anticipated lower testing volumes.

Effective March 19, testing sites will have reduced hours during spring break:

March 19: Closed

March 21: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

March 22: Noon-4 p.m.

March 23: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

March 24: Noon-4 p.m.

March 25: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

March 26: Closed

Main campus saliva-based COVID-19 testing sites are located at:

Student Center West , 828 S. Wolcott Ave., Thompson Room, 2nd floor

, 828 S. Wolcott Ave., Thompson Room, 2nd floor Student Center East, 750 S Halsted St., Fort Dearborn Room, 3rd floor

Effective Monday, March 28, testing sites will be moved to the following locations: 713 Student Center East and 206 Student Center West.