Dear colleagues,

UIC is pleased to announce the continuation of the Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program. The funding for this program encourages faculty to use open educational textbooks and other open education resources as alternatives to traditional textbooks for undergraduate courses. This incentive program is part of UIC’s student success initiative and was developed in response to student concerns about the high cost of course materials.

This cycle, up to $20,000 will be available to UIC faculty who teach undergraduates. To qualify to participate in the program, faculty must adopt or adapt existing open education resource materials or create new openly licensed material. Faculty may apply for a portion of this fund by submitting a proposal outlining how they plan to adopt, adapt or create open education resources in courses. The 2025-2026 deadline to submit a proposal is Feb. 20, 2026. Awards will be announced by mid-March.

Many UIC students face financial challenges that impact their ability to achieve their educational goals. Studies suggest that the high cost of textbooks is one factor that affects learning outcomes and student success. Making free electronic open education materials readily available can help mitigate these problems.

UIC’s Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program provides funds to teaching faculty or their respective departments as an incentive to provide open education electronic materials for use in courses. Open education electronic materials are free and have legal permission for open use. They can be shared and adapted freely.

Join us at noon on Nov. 18 in the Idea Commons in Daley Library for an engaging session on open education resources. Learn what they are and hear from past recipients of the incentive program as they share their experiences and motivations for adopting open education resources. Plus, UIC students will highlight how open education resources positively impacted their academic journey. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to attend virtually, please see Open Educational Resources Celebration and Awareness Event.

The Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program is sponsored by the Office of the Provost and the University Library.

Find more information about open textbooks and the program.

For questions, contact Amina Malik, digital publishing librarian, at amalik36@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rhea Ballard-Thrower

University Librarian and Dean of the Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu