OVCR 2024 holiday schedule

Dear colleagues,

During the upcoming holiday season, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for nonessential services. Please see the dates below for each of our offices to help you plan ahead for these adjusted hours.

Office of Sponsored Programs

The Office of Sponsored Programs will observe the UIC reduced service schedule that begins Tuesday, Dec. 24. As such, OSP will close at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Please submit any necessary administrative work – such as proposals, documents and reports requiring institutional endorsement, new or amended contracts and cost-related information for reporting and billing purposes – no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, to ensure timely review and processing of sponsored project documents that are due prior to Thursday, Jan. 2.

Office of Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety

The Office of Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety, serving the Animal Care Committee and Institutional Biosafety Committee, will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for nonessential services. OACIB will close at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Please remember the following deadlines to allow time for the review and approval process prior to the reduced service schedule:

ACC deadlines:

Deadline for submission for ACC protocols eligible for review at the January meeting is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 .

Deadline for ACC modifications eligible for administrative, designated review or full committee review in December is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 . Modifications submitted after this date will be reviewed in January 2025.

IBC deadlines:

Deadline for submission of IBC protocols eligible for review at the January IBC meeting is 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 .

The deadline for IBC modifications eligible for administrative or full committee review in December has passed. Modifications submitted in December will be reviewed in January 2025.

Office for the Protection of Research Subjects

The Office for the Protection of Research Subjects will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for nonessential services that begins Tuesday, Dec. 24. OPRS will close at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. UIC Research submissions will not undergo review during the reduced service period.

Please be mindful of your protocol expiration date(s). In order to prevent a lapse in IRB approval, please submit your continuing review(s) via UIC Research at least four weeks ahead of the expiration date. This is especially important for any protocols that will expire during the reduced service period of Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

Requests for emergency use of an investigational drug or device will continue to be accepted during the reduced service period. In the event of an emergency use request, please submit your request via the UIC IRB listserv at uicirb@uic.edu.

Biologic Resources Laboratory

The Biologic Resources Laboratory facility will operate on a limited schedule for essential services during non-observed university holidays beginning Tuesday, Dec. 24. The BRL Business Office will close at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Animal orders received prior to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, will be placed the same day. Orders submitted after the 2 p.m. deadline will be placed Thursday, Jan. 2. Animal deliveries will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 23, and resume Thursday, Jan. 2. Please note this schedule does not affect the animal service areas and the diagnostic laboratory and surgery service, which maintain normal operating hours under the essential services unit schedule.

Research Resources Center

The Research Resources Center will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for nonessential services. RRC will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, and will reopen for normal business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2. Please note that some RRC core facilities may continue some operational capacity during the holiday period. Please see the RRC website for detailed schedules.

We wish you and your families a healthy and happy holiday season.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Vice Chancellor for Research

ovcrweb@uic.edu